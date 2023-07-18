AWKWARD: Joe Biden Makes Uncomfortable Joke About His Memory Loss with Israeli President (VIDEO)

Biden held a bilateral meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in the Oval Office on Tuesday.
80-year-old Joe Biden hunched over and mumbled incoherently during the meeting.
Joe Biden made an uncomfortable joke about his memory loss.
“As I’ve often said, if it wasn’t for Israel [unintelligble], and uh, 75 years, 75 years. It’s hard to believe. Hardly do I even remember two-thirds of those,” Biden said.
Biden doesn’t remember two-thirds of the past 75 years.
Nothing to see here, move along.
The Israeli president awkwardly smiled.
VIDEO:
Biden is meeting with the Israeli president.
Cornpop makes an uncomfortable joke about his memory loss. Herzog smiles awkwardly.
Par for the course at this point. pic.twitter.com/fgV8UtXvzq
— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 18, 2023