AWKWARD: Joe Biden Makes Uncomfortable Joke About His Memory Loss with Israeli President (VIDEO)

Biden held a bilateral meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

80-year-old Joe Biden hunched over and mumbled incoherently during the meeting.

Joe Biden made an uncomfortable joke about his memory loss.

“As I’ve often said, if it wasn’t for Israel [unintelligble], and uh, 75 years, 75 years. It’s hard to believe. Hardly do I even remember two-thirds of those,” Biden said.

Biden doesn’t remember two-thirds of the past 75 years.

Nothing to see here, move along.

The Israeli president awkwardly smiled.

