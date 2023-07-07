“Artificial Intelligence Czar Explains Culture” – Twitter Users Destroy Kamala Harris After She Gives “Stunning” Answer When Asked To Define Culture (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris is no stranger to embarrassing herself by uttering nonsensical responses to simple questions. But during a recent festival, she might have committed her worst gaffe yet.

Fox News reported Thursday that Harris whiffed on an attempt to define culture during last week’s Essence Festival of Culture. She was invited on stage discuss topics ranging from small business to abortion politics.

During the discussion, one of the moderators asked Harris how people should channel their energy to “very intentional ways” to affect change. He also queried her regarding how important she thinks culture is in driving this change.

Harris issued what Outkick.com called a “stunning” answer that likely has Mark Twain and Ernest Hemingway rolling over in their graves. Of course, she also started laughing out of nowhere while speaking.

Culture is, it is a reflection of our moment and our time. Right? And present culture is the way we express how we’re feeling about the moment and we should always find times to express how we feel about the moment. That is a reflection of joy. Because, you know, it comes in the morning (laughing). We have to find ways to also express the way we feel about the moment in terms of just having language and a connection to how people are experiencing life. And I think about it in that way, too.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris explains “culture”: “Culture is — it is a reflection of our moment and our time. Right? And present culture is the way we express how we’re feeling about the moment and we should always find times to express how we feel about the moment…” pic.twitter.com/ffHLD5blQv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 6, 2023

Twitter users an absolute field day with Kamala’s so-called “answer” to a simple question. One person even speculated that the coke found in the White House may have belonged to her.

Here are some of the best responses:

You know, maybe the coke DID belong to her. https://t.co/BLqkOqH4GW — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 7, 2023

This is the emptiest human being alive. Sincerely. Empty. Vapid. Nonsense. pic.twitter.com/IXXw0U1ltx — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) July 6, 2023

Artificial Intelligence Czar explains “culture.” pic.twitter.com/e1GSmL0eHV — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 6, 2023

OMG – what is wrong with this babbling brook of a woman? https://t.co/5GRgQtEdZ4 — Liz Peek (@lizpeek) July 6, 2023

Reminds me of a scene in Billy Madison. https://t.co/gG9YeonB0T pic.twitter.com/fV7Iw0mbxY — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) July 6, 2023