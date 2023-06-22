Kamala Harris Uses Frog Metaphor to Inspire Union Members: “You Know the Two Frogs and the Two Pots? So There are Two Pots of Water and Two Frogs…” (AUDIO)

Kamala Harris visited a meeting of union leaders in Philadelphia earlier this month.

Speaking at an SEIU (Service Employees International Union) event, Kamala Harris managed to draw parallels between frogs in pots of water and the American people’s experience with the current political landscape.

International President of the SEIU Mary Kay Henry asked Kamala Harris:

“Over the last few years, you know we’ve seen unprecedented attacks on our rights and freedoms throughout the — throughout and following the Trump presidency and the pandemic. For many Americans, life seems uncertain.



“Black, white, brown, Indigenous, API, immigrant Americans — life is uncertain. And whether they’re living in cities or in rural areas, people of all ages experience that uncertainty.



“How are you thinking about the moment we are in?”

Harris took a long and winding road through her speech, touching upon topics ranging from the threat of rights being restricted, anti-Asian and anti-immigrant hate, to the idea of banning books, before finally reaching her curious amphibian analogy.

In her analogy, Harris describes two pots of boiling water with frogs.

“I think of those two frogs. You know that story about the two pots of water and the two frogs?” said Harris to the executive board of the SEIU gathered at the Sheraton in Center City.

“So here is how it goes: There are two pots of water and two frogs. And in one pot, you put the frog in the water, and you slowly turn up the heat. And that frog is just hanging out as the heat just slowly gets hotter, to the point that water starts to boil and that frog perishes,” said Kamala.

“In the other pot of water, you first turn up the heat real high, the water is boiling. You drop that frog in, he’ll jump right out. The lesson there, as far as I’m concerned, don’t be that first frog,” she added.

One is left to wonder: Are the trials and tribulations of frogs in pots really the best metaphor for America’s current political climate? Perhaps we should ask the second frog. He, after all, managed to jump out of the boiling pot.

LISTEN: