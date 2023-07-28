ANOTHER BIDEN LIE! Hunter Biden Admitted Under Oath He Earned $664,000 From China, Contradicting Joe Biden’s Claims (VIDEO)

Hunter Biden this week admitted under oath he earned money from China, contradicting Joe Biden’s previous claims.

Prosecutors in the plea agreement said Hunter Biden earned $664,000 from a “Chinese infrastructure investment company” he started with CCP-backed tycoon Yi Jianming.

Ye Jianming has been ‘missing’ since 2018 and is “swimming with the fishes” according to Rudy Giuliani.

Hunter Biden’s exchange with the court according to the transcript obtained by Fox News:

“I started a company called Hudson West, your Honor, and my partner was associated with a Chinese energy company called CEFC,” Hunter Biden told the court.

“Who was your partner?” the court asked.

“I don’t know how to spell his name, Yi Jianming is the chairman of that company,” Hunter Biden said.

“$664,000 from a Chinese infrastructure investment company — is that one of the companies we’ve already talked about?” the judge asked.

“I believe so, yes, your Honor,” he said, before adding, “I believe CEFC.”

During the 2020 presidential debates, Joe Biden absurdly claimed his son Hunter has not made any money from China.

“My son has not made money in terms of this thing about what are you talking about China,” Joe Biden said.

Hunter Biden took millions of dollars from CEFC, an energy company that is effectively an arm of the Chinese Communist Party.

Senate investigators described how the Chinese state-owned energy company wired the $5 million “loan” to Hunter’s firm through an investment vehicle — to the bank account for Hudson West III –which then dispersed the money to Hunter’s firm (money laundering).

On August 8, 2017, $5 million was wired from a CEFC-affiliated investment vehicle (Northern International) to the bank account for Hudson West III, which spent the next year transferring $4,790,375 million directly to Hunter Biden’s firm, Owasco.

Joe Biden was also involved in Hunter Biden’s business with CEFC.

Rob Walker, a Biden family associate, recounted a time where Joe Biden walked into a meeting with CEFC officials at a Four Seasons.

“Walker went on to describe an instance in which the former Vice President showed up at a CEFC meeting. Walker said: “We were at the Four Seasons and we were having lunch and he stopped in, just said hello to everybody. I don’t even think he drank water. I think Hunter Biden said, ‘I may be trying to start a company or try to do something with these guys and could you?’ And I think he was like, if I’m around and he’d show up,” Shapley told lawmakers, citing his conversation with Rob Walker.

JOE AND HUNTER BIDEN THREATENED A CHINESE BUSINESS ASSOCIATE – PAY UP OR ELSE!

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley revealed Hunter Biden demanded payment from his Chinese business associate over WhasApp messenger.

Hunter Biden demanded payment and threatened Henry Zhao, a Chinese Communist Party official and director of Harvest Fund Management.

Harvest Fund Management had previously invested in Hunter Biden’s firm, BHR Partners – a private investment fund founded in 2013 that is co-owned by the Bank of China.

Hunter and Joe Biden threatened Henry Zhao – make a payment or else!

Hunter Biden used his powerful father as muscle to collect.

The WhatsApp message Hunter Biden sent to Henry Zhao is as follows according to the IRS whistleblower:

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my directions. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

