America Last! Biden Regime to Send Another $1.3 Billion of Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) announced a landmark $1.3 billion security assistance package for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

“This USAI package reiterates the unwavering U.S. commitment to meeting Ukraine’s pressing requirements by providing critical near-term capabilities while simultaneously building the enduring capacity of Ukraine’s Armed Forces,” a DoD said in a statement.

The package represents the start of a contracting process to deliver additional priority capabilities to Ukraine, distinct from the Presidential Drawdown authority which the DoD continues to utilize for immediate equipment delivery.

The expansive package encompasses a wide range of battlefield necessities, with a focus on air defense capabilities and munitions.

Four National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) and munitions;

152mm artillery rounds;

Mine clearing equipment;

Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;

Phoenix Ghost and Switchblade Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS);

Precision aerial munitions;

Counter-UAS and electronic warfare detection equipment;

150 fuel trucks;

115 tactical vehicles to tow and haul equipment;

50 tactical vehicles to recover equipment;

Port and harbor security equipment;

Tactical secure communications systems;

Support for training, maintenance, and sustainment activities.

During a press conference on Wednesday, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary, Karine Jean Pierre, reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to supporting Ukraine. “This package includes more critical air defense capabilities… additional artillery rounds and mine clearing equipment as well as unmanned aerial systems and equipment that will help Ukraine better protect its ports,” she said.

The Deputy Press Secretary reminded the press of President Biden’s recent declaration of support for Ukraine during his visit to Valenius last week.

Jean Pierre said, “As President Biden made clear… the United States is committed to supporting Ukraine alongside our allies and partners now and for the long future.”

Recall Biden vowed to support Ukraine’s battle against Moscow “as long as it takes.”

