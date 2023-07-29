America Last: Biden Regime Announces $345 Million of Military Aid Package for Taiwan Courtesy of US Taxpayers’ Money

The Biden regime has announced a new military aid package for Taiwan, amounting to $345 million, which has sparked concerns regarding fiscal responsibility and prioritizing domestic needs.

This announcement has come at a time when the domestic economy continues to grapple due to failed Biden economic policies. However, the Biden regime’s latest foreign policy move indicates a different set of priorities.

ABC News reported:

The United States has announced a historic $345 million military aid package for Taiwan which for the first time will come from existing U.S. military stockpiles instead of purchases through the foreign military sales program, the White House announced Friday. The announcement is a lesson learned from the U.S. military assistance to Ukraine where U.S.-made weapons are quickly getting to the battleground, but it will also likely rile China — which considers Taiwan to be a breakaway province. The Pentagon has signaled for much of the year that it intended to prepare such a passage after Congress authorized $1 billion for military aid to be provided to Taiwan under what is known as a Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA).

The White House released a brief memorandum late on Friday afternoon announcing the $345 million relief package.

“By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including section 621 of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 (FAA), I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State the authority under section 506(a)(3) of the FAA to direct the drawdown of up to $345 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Taiwan,” Joe Biden said in a statement.

“The drawdown includes self-defense capabilities that Taiwan will be able to use to build to bolster deterrence now and in the future,” said Lt. Col. Martin Meiners. “Systems included in the $345 million package address critical defensive stockpiles, multi-domain awareness, anti-armor, and air defense capabilities.”

The announcement comes after Secretary of State Tony Blinken traveled to China last month to give the green light to the communist regime to invade Taiwan.

The Biden regime is destroying America from within and surrendering our principles and leadership on the international stage at the same time.

As Steve Bannon says, “Elections have consequences. Stolen elections have catastrophic consequences.”

Tony Blinken made this announcement from mainland China, “We do not support Taiwan independence,” and yet they sent a military aid package on Friday.

“On Taiwan, I reiterated a longstanding US ‘One China’ policy. That policy has not changed. It’s guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, three joint communiques, the six assurances,” said Blinken.

“We do not support Taiwan independence. We remain opposed to any unilateral changes to the status quo by either side. We continue to expect the peaceful resolution to cross-state differences,” he added.