Actor Michael Imperioli “Forbids Bigots and Homophobes” from Watching His Shows in Response to Supreme Court Ruling on Same-Sex Services

Michael Imperioli, widely recognized for his role in the popular TV series “The Sopranos,” has made a statement in response to the Supreme Court’s recent ruling favoring a Christian web designer’s right to refuse services for same-sex weddings.

The US Supreme Court on Friday ruled in favor of a Colorado-based Christian web designer who doesn’t want to make LGBTQ wedding sites on religious grounds.

The high court ruled 6-3 in favor of Lorie Smith, a graphic artist who doesn’t want to design wedding sites for same-sex couples.

The conservative justices argued the web designer has freedom of speech to choose which websites she designs during oral arguments last year.

“The First Amendment envisions the United States as a rich and complex place where all persons are free to think and speak as they wish, not as the government demands,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the court’s six conservative justices.

‘The Sopranos’ actor took to Instagram on Saturday to criticize the recent ruling that can only fuel the flames of divisiveness, rather than approaching the matter with a nuanced grasp of the freedoms and rights at stake.

“I’ve decided to forbid bigots and homophobes from watching The Sopranos, The White Lotus, Goodfellas or any movie or tv show I’ve been in,” Imperioli wrote in the caption of a post on his Instagram.

“Thank you Supreme Court for allowing me to discriminate and exclude those who I don’t agree with and am opposed to. USA ! USA!” the actor added.

The irony in Imperioli’s post is unmistakable. While he is understandably voicing his disagreement with a ruling he perceives as promoting discrimination, his response effectively mirrors the behavior he criticizes. To “forbid” anyone from viewing his work based on their beliefs, even in jest, echoes a similar sentiment of exclusion and intolerance.

Furthermore, Imperioli’s statement seems to misconstrue the very nature of the Supreme Court ruling. It is not an endorsement of bigotry or homophobia, but rather a nuanced decision aiming to balance the intricate issue of religious freedom against the right to non-discrimination.