60% of Likely Voters Believe Joe Biden Is Involved in Illegal Cover-Up to Hide His Involvement in Hunter’s Foreign Business Deals

Hunter Biden’s best friend and business associate Devon Archer is currently testifying before the House Oversight Committee today on Capitol Hill.

Before Archer even entered the US Capitol for his deposition, Rasmussen released a damning poll of likely voters on what they think of the Biden Crime Family.

Sixty-percent of voters believe Joe Biden is involved in the scandal and that he is also part of the cover-up.

This is a huge number considering the fake news mainstream media has completely ignored the nation’s most corrupt and compromised political family in history.

Via Rasmussen Reports.