5th Circuit Court of Appeals Temporarily Pauses Court Order That Banned Biden Regime from Censoring Conservatives

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked a lower court’s order that barred Biden Regime officials from contacting social media companies.
The Biden Regime last Wednesday filed a notice of appeal in the Missouri v Biden censorship case.
The Gateway Pundit is PROUDLY the lead plaintiff in this case against Joe Biden.
A Trump-appointed federal judge recently issued a preliminary injunction prohibiting DHS, FBI, DOJ, and other agencies from its government-wide, fascist conspiracy with Big Tech to censor speech and manipulate the public on a variety of topics.
The federal government censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, Covid lab-leak theory, the efficiency of Covid vaccines, and many other topics.
Google, Facebook, and Twitter are all named in the lawsuit.
US District Court Judge Terry Doughty, a Trump appointee, found the Biden Regime violated the First Amendment by censoring unfavorable views in a blistering 155-page opinion.
The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday temporarily blocked the lower court’s order while it considers the appeal.
A US appeals court temporarily blocked a lower court order that had sharply limited certain Biden administration officials’ and agencies’ contacts with social media companies while it considers the administration’s appeal https://t.co/QtKbZmtGZ8 pic.twitter.com/LEBBBDhlLz
— Reuters Legal (@ReutersLegal) July 14, 2023
Please consider donating to TGP’s defense fund.