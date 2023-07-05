5th Circuit Court of Appeals Temporarily Pauses Court Order That Banned Biden Regime from Censoring Conservatives

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked a lower court’s order that barred Biden Regime officials from contacting social media companies.

The Biden Regime last Wednesday filed a notice of appeal in the Missouri v Biden censorship case.

The Gateway Pundit is PROUDLY the lead plaintiff in this case against Joe Biden.

A Trump-appointed federal judge recently issued a preliminary injunction prohibiting DHS, FBI, DOJ, and other agencies from its government-wide, fascist conspiracy with Big Tech to censor speech and manipulate the public on a variety of topics.

The federal government censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, Covid lab-leak theory, the efficiency of Covid vaccines, and many other topics.

Google, Facebook, and Twitter are all named in the lawsuit.

US District Court Judge Terry Doughty, a Trump appointee, found the Biden Regime violated the First Amendment by censoring unfavorable views in a blistering 155-page opinion.

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday temporarily blocked the lower court’s order while it considers the appeal.

