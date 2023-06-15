“Why Did the Ukraine/FBI Informant File Refer to You as ‘THE BIG GUY’?” – Joe Biden SNAPS at Reporter Asking About His Ukraine-Bribery Scheme (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday delivered remarks on ‘protecting consumers’ from hidden junk fees.

After mumbling through remarks, Biden’s handlers herded the press from the room.

Biden refuses to answer any questions about his Ukraine-bribery scheme.

Joe Biden also refuses to answer questions after he jailed his main political opponent.

Reporters shouted questions at Joe Biden after he mumbled through prepared remarks from his fake White House set in the South Court Auditorium.

At one point Joe Biden snapped at a New York Post reporter asking about his Ukraine-bribery scheme.

Republican lawmakers confirmed whistleblower Tony Bobulinski’s previous claim that Joe Biden is the alleged “big guy” in the Biden family bribery case.

“Why did the Ukraine/FBI informant file refer to you as the ‘big guy?'” New York Post reporter Steven Nelson asked Biden.

Biden snapped at the reporter.

“Why did you ask such a dumb question?”

WATCH:

Reporter: "Why did the Ukraine/FBI informant file refer to you as the 'big guy?'" Biden: "Why'd you ask such a dumb question?" pic.twitter.com/KLhHh4DAjb — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 15, 2023

Recall, Steven Nelson surprised Joe Biden on Tuesday when he asked about the Ukraine-bribery scheme and audio recordings of him and his son Hunter.

Senator Grassley on Monday revealed the Ukrainian foreign national in the Biden-Burisma bribe scheme has 17 audio recordings of Joe and Hunter Biden he kept as an “insurance policy.”

“According to the 1023, the foreign national possesses fifteen audio recordings of phone calls between him and Hunter Biden. According to the 1023, the foreign national possesses two audio recordings of phone calls between him and then Vice President Joe Biden. These recordings were allegedly kept as a sort of insurance policy for the foreign national in case that he got into a tight spot.

“The 1023 also indicates that then Vice President Joe Biden may have been involved in Burisma hiring Hunter Biden.”

“Are there tapes that you accepted bribes, President Biden? Is that true?” Steven Nelson asked Biden.

Joe Biden stopped dead in his tracks, turned around, looked at the reporter and laughed before shuffling away.