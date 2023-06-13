HUGE! Top Burisma Official Confirms Joe Biden is “The Big Guy” in Alleged Multi-Million Dollar Bribery Scheme

Back on October 22, 2020, Tony Bobulinski held a press conference that has since been viewed over 2 million times. Bobulinski is the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings which was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family.

In his press conference, Bobulinski claimed he met with Joe Biden at the Beverly Hilton on May 2, 2017. Tony Bobulinski was joined by Hunter Biden, Jim Biden and Joe Biden and they discussed the Biden family’s business plans with the Chinese.

It was also during this press conference that Tony Bobulinski shared the infamous email that described the payment schedule including 10% held for “the Big Guy”, who is Joe Biden.

Later, Bobulinski sent a text to Jim Biden, Joe Biden’s brother, on the same day, May 2, 2017, saying: “Great to meet u and spend some time together, please thank Joe for his time, was great to talk thx Tony b.”

Joe Biden famously lied to the American public at a 2020 presidential debate when he claimed that his son Hunter Biden didn’t make money in China or engage in unethical overseas business deals. During the debate Biden said, ‘My son has not made money in terms of this thing about, talking about China.’

Joe Biden did not hesitate to lie about this to the American public.

Republican lawmakers can now confirm that Joe Biden is the alleged “big guy” in the Biden family bribery case.

Breitbart.com reported: