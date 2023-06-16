Whoopi Goldberg Reveals She Wants to Take Over as Host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Now That Pat Sajak is Retiring

Pat Sajak has announced that he is retiring from ‘Wheel of Fortune’ where he has served as host since the 1980s.

Whoopi Goldberg has indicated that she wants to take his place as host of the show. Has she thought this through? She won’t be able to make unhinged, left-wing political statements like she does in her current gig on the View.

If you think this idea is completely crazy, just remember that Whoopi was on the ‘Hollywood Squares’ game show for years, so she does have some background here.

Breitbart News reports:

Whoopi Goldberg Says She Wants to Take Over ‘Wheel of Fortune’ After Pat Sajak Retirement Sajak has hosted the game show since 1981, taking over from original host Chuck Woolery, who hosted the show from 1975 to 1981. The topic of Sajak’s retirement came up on ABC’s late morning talk show as The View welcomed leftist Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings as a guest on Wednesday’s broadcast. Alyssa Farah Griffin brought up Sajak’s retirement and asked Jennings who he thought might replace the long-time wheel-spinning Sajak. While Jennings had no way to answer that question, The View co-host Joy Behar jumped in to add, “Whoopi wants that job.” Goldberg quickly agreed, saying, “I want that job. I think it would be lots of fun.”

See Pat Sajak’s announcement below:

Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!) — Pat Sajak (@PatOnWheel) June 12, 2023

Did you know that Pat Sajak is a conservative? In recent years, he became the chairman of the board at Hillsdale College, one of the few right-leaning colleges in the country.

Luckily, he will continue to serve in that role once he retires.