White House Reporters Repeatedly Grill Karine Jean-Pierre About Biden’s Root Canal Procedure (VIDEO)

A White House reporter on Monday asked questions about Joe Biden’s so-called root canal procedure.

Biden missed College Athlete Day on Monday morning due to an emergency ‘root canal,’ according to the White House.

The White House physician said Biden was experiencing some dental pain in his lower right premolar.

Biden had the first part of the root canal on Sunday and the second half of the procedure on Monday.

The Presidential Dental Team from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was able to perform an examination, to include x-rays, White House physician Dr. O’Connor said in a memo.

“Initial root canal procedure was performed at the time, with a plan for specialized endodontal follow up in the near future. The president tolerated the procedure well. There were no complications,” the memo said.

Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden’s root canal was a ‘routine’ procedure.

“Is [Biden] not good at brushing his teeth or does he need to floss better or anything?” a reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre.

“I am certainly not a dentist,” Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Another reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre why Biden’s root canal procedure was not disclosed on Sunday.

She wouldn’t answer the question and insisted the 25th Amendment was not invoked because the endodontist used local anesthetic to numb Biden’s mouth.

WATCH: