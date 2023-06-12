Biden Misses College Athlete Day Appearance Due to Emergency Root Canal – Kamala Takes the Stage as Fill In and it Immediately Starts Raining (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday missed the College Athlete Day at the White House on Monday due to an emergency root canal.

Biden was supposed to host the event celebrating women’s and men’s NCAA Champion teams from the 2022-2023 season.

The White House physician said Biden was experiencing some dental pain in his lower right premolar.

The Presidential Dental Team from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was able to perform an examination, to include x-rays, White House physician Dr. O’Connor said in a memo.

“Initial root canal procedure was performed at the time, with a plan for specialized endodontal follow up in the near future. The president tolerated the procedure well. There were no complications,” the memo said.

Kamala Harris filled in for Joe Biden and she got rained on.

As soon as Kamala Harris walked out on stage it started pouring rain.

WATCH: