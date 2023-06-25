Whistleblower Laywer: DOJ Blocked Agent From Obtaining GPS Locations to Check if Hunter and Joe Biden Were in Same Room After WhatsApp Message to Chinese Business Associate

Mark Lyte, an attorney for IRS whistleblower Gary Shapely appeared on Fox News to discuss the DOJ’s sweetheart deal extended to Hunter Biden.

Lyte told Fox News host Martha MacCallum that US Attorney David Weiss, the Trump-appointed Delaware prosecutor assigned to Hunter Biden’s case, said he had no power to bring charges against Hunter Biden.

Mark Lyte also told Fox News that Shapely tried to get the GPS locations to check to see if Hunter and Joe Biden were in fact in the same room after the explosive WhatsApp message threatening the Chinese business associate was uncovered.

Gary Shapely revealed Hunter Biden demanded payment from his Chinese business associate over WhasApp messenger.

Hunter Biden demanded payment and threatened Henry Zhao, a Chinese Communist Party official and director of Harvest Fund Management.

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my directions. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

“So the agent said, well, let’s get the GPS location of the two of the father and the son, and let’s see if they’re actually in the same room at that time,” Mark Lyte said.

“And the prosecutor said, we’re not doing that,” he said. “So closed another door on the investigation to make what is relevant to this case.”

He continued, “And this happened over and over and over again.”

“And that’s why Gary Shapley wanted to come forward and make sure everyone could see and this could see the light of day,” he added.

WATCH: