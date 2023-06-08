Weaponization Committee Uncovers New Information Suggesting FTC is Targeting Elon Musk’s Twitter

The GOP Committee on Weaponization on Thursday uncovered new information suggesting the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is targeting Elon Musk’s Twitter.

“The Committee’s oversight has uncovered information suggesting that the FTC took action against Twitter in May 2022 as a result of Elon Musk’s anticipated acquisition of the company. This information only reinforces the Committee’s concerns about the FTC’s actions and underscores the need for relevant documents to inform potential legislative reforms,” the House Judiciary Committee on Weaponization said.

In April 2022 it was revealed Elon Musk’s initial Twitter stock buy is under FTC ‘scrutiny’ over possible failure to report the purchases to antitrust regulators

House Judiciary Chair GOP Rep. Jim Jordan recently subpoenaed the FTC over their actions against Elon Musk’s Twitter.

In a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan Jordan said, “The committee on the Judiciary is conducting oversight of the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) abuse of its statutory authorities in investigating Twitter.”

A report to the Judiciary Committee and its Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government accused the FTC of “overreach to harass Elon Musk’s Twitter.”

The report also said, “the timing, scope, and frequency of the FTC’s demands to Twitter suggest a partisan motivation to its action.”

The Committee said the FTC asserted it could not produce subpoenaed documents because the FTC’s investigation into Twitter is pending.

This is “not a valid basis for your refusal to comply with a Congressional subpoena,” the Committee said on Thursday.

The FTC has until June 22 to provide the Committee with all documents and communications relating to the timing of the investigation into Elon Musk’s Twitter.