Jim Jordan Subpoenas FTC Because It “Harassed” Twitter After Elon’s Takeover – “Abuse” Of Authority

The GOP is taking action.

House Judiciary Chair GOP Rep. Jim Jordan subpoenaed the FTC over their actions against Twitter.

In a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan Jordan said, “The committee on the Judiciary is conducting oversight of the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) abuse of its statutory authorities in investigating Twitter.”

Axios reported:

House Judiciary chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) subpoenaed Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan on Wednesday over that agency’s probe of Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter, according to copies of the subpoena obtained by Axios. Why it matters: House Republicans have made the FTC’s investigation into Musk’s purchase of Twitter one of many targets in their war against what they view as the weaponization of the U.S. government against conservatives. The details: The new subpoena demands a sweeping range of documents and internal communications relating to the FTC’s probe, asking that they be turned over to the committee by 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 26.

Here is the full letter sent to the FTC:

A report to the Judiciary Committee and its Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government accused the FTC of “overreach to harass Elon Musk’s Twitter.”

The report also said, “the timing, scope, and frequency of the FTC’s demands to Twitter suggest a partisan motivation to its action.”

Epoch Times reported:

Yet, the March 7 report accused the agency of “overreach to harass Elon Musk’s Twitter,” citing numerous demands made of the company in the wake of his purchase. “The timing, scope, and frequency of the FTC’s demands to Twitter suggest a partisan motivation to its action. When Musk took action to reorient Twitter around free speech, the FTC regularly followed soon thereafter with a new demand letter,” the report states. The report claims that information already gathered by the Judiciary Committee “makes clear that the FTC has inappropriately stretched its regulatory power to harass Twitter.” “The FTC is doing so consistent with the approach that partisan actors and interest groups have urged it to do: misusing a revised consent decree between the FTC and Twitter to justify its campaign of harassment.”

