WATCH: Video of Illegal Aliens Arriving in California Debunks Newsom’s “Kidnapping” Allegations Against DeSantis

New video of illegal aliens arriving in California debunked Governor Newsom’s “kidnapping” allegations against Governor DeSantis.

Newsom threatened legal action against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over migrant flights to Sacramento.

Two planes carrying illegal aliens arrived in Sacramento, California in recent days.

One planeload of illegals arrived to Sacramento last Friday.

The second planeload of illegals, originally from Venezuela and Colombia, arrived to Sacramento on Monday.

“Ron DeSantis you small, pathetic man. This isn’t Martha’s Vineyard. Kidnapping charges?” Newsom said on Monday.

California’s corrupt Attorney General Rob Bonta said his office is looking to potentially charge those involved in transporting the illegals.

Bonta’s office is “evaluating potential criminal or civil action against those who transported or arranged for the transport of these vulnerable immigrants.”

“State-sanctioned kidnapping is not a public policy choice, it is immoral and disgusting,” Bonta said in a statement.

New video released by the Florida Division of Emergency Management shows the illegals thanking God for being in California.

The illegal aliens are all smiles and dancing as they arrive in Sacramento.

The illegals were asked if at any point they felt like they were treated poorly.

“No. No. They treated us super well,” the migrants said.

Another illegal from Central America said he was grateful for his room and very happy to be in California.

The recent flight of migrants to California was voluntary. Nobody was “kidnapped.”

Video via Townhall’s Julio Rosas: