WATCH: Trump Posts New Video Taking Aim at Special Counsel Jack Smith

President Donald Trump has posted a new video taking direct aim at Special Counsel Jack Smith.

The video was posted to Truth Social on Saturday morning.

“CROOKED JOE BIDEN pressed deranged Jack Smith to do this FAKE INDICTMENT on me in order to take the pressure off the fact that they caught Joe Biden stealing FIVE MILLION DOLLARS, and that’s just the beginning!” Trump wrote in the post.

Republican lawmakers have accused Joe Biden of coercing Ukrainian gas company Burisma into giving him and his son Hunter Biden each $5 million in a pay-to-play bribery scheme that led to the nation’s top prosecutor’s firing.

Biden’s ties to Ukraine, specifically Burisma, have been questioned since it was revealed that Hunter was heavily paid to sit on the company’s board — despite his lack of experience in the energy sector.

“According to a ‘highly credible’ whistleblower, an internal FD-1023 memo created in 2020 based off information from a highly-paid FBI informant apparently details a $5 million ‘arrangement’ for an exchange of money for policy decisions between then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national,” the Daily Mail reported on June 13.

Speaking on the Senate floor on Monday, Sen. Chuck Grassley said that the FD-1023 document he viewed showed “the foreign national who allegedly bribed Joe and Hunter Biden allegedly has audio recordings of his conversations with them—17 such recordings.”

“According to the 1023, the foreign national possesses 15 audio recordings of phone calls between him and Hunter Biden,” Sen. Grassley continued. “According to the 1023, the foreign national possesses two audio recordings of phone calls between him and then-Vice President Joe Biden.”

The senator also asserted that the FBI form “indicates that then-Vice President Joe Biden may have been involved in Burisma employing Hunter Biden.”

White House spokesperson Ian Sams has mocked the allegation after the Federalist reported on it.

Every time a right wing talking point about this absurd allegation falls apart under even the slightest scrutiny, the far right moves the goal posts. Informant? Disappeared! Audio tapes? Don’t exist! It wasn’t investigated? Actually Trump’s DOJ/FBI did! Now coercion! Crazy https://t.co/BLyahkBenn pic.twitter.com/H09jNOTce1 — Ian Sams (@IanSams46) June 15, 2023

“Every time a right wing talking point about this absurd allegation falls apart under even the slightest scrutiny, the far right moves the goal posts. Informant? Disappeared! Audio tapes? Don’t exist! It wasn’t investigated? Actually Trump’s DOJ/FBI did! Now coercion! Crazy”

Sams did not deny the allegations made in the report.