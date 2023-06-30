WATCH: Student Activist Humiliates Clueless CNN “Journalist” After Dropping Truth Bombs Regarding Affirmative Action – Embarrassed Host Abruptly Cuts Segment

Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling striking down race-based college admissions is causing liberal brains to melt nationwide. This includes legacy media “journalists.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the Harvard and UNC race-based affirmative action programs are unconstitutional. Schools nationwide will no longer be able to discriminate against students on the basis of race.

Far-left CNN host Abby Phillip let her hurt feelings show Thursday afternoon during a segment with Kenny Xu, a member of the Students for Fair Admissions, the plaintiff in the successful Supreme Court case. She stopped the segment early after Xu dropped too many truth bombs regarding the downside of race-based college admissions and some inconvenient facts regarding Black SAT scores and higher education graduation rates.

As Mediaite reported, Phillip’s humiliation started early after she queried Xu about why Students for Fair Admissions did not pursue ending legacy admissions as much as ending one based on race. Xu responded by poking fun at Phillip for her dumb question.

Well, I hope you followed the case.

Xu went on to explain why academic excellence rather than race should be prioritized in college admissions.

I think that admissions should be only based on merit. Why are we asking a university to calculate somebody’s level of diversity?

Phillip then asked if “other factors” rather than SAT scores and grades should be considered in the college admissions process. Xu said this could only be done if race is not considered.

The conversation then took a turn when Phillip suggested socioeconomic status should be a factor considered in college admissions.

WATCH:

Q: should colleges consider socio-economic status, when deciding who to admit? Kenny Xu: the reason why you shouldn’t consider that is because you should consider the success of an applicant. Because of AA, black Americans graduate in the bottom, 25% of their law school classes pic.twitter.com/3L4PGnBzMJ — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) June 29, 2023

Xu responds by explaining this would be unfair because you are not considering the success of an applicant. Admitting someone based on socioeconomic status lowers standards and harms graduation rates.

This is particularly true of Black Americans as he explains.

The reason why you shouldn’t consider that is because you should consider the success of an applicant. Because of affirmative action, Black Americans graduate from law school at the bottom 25 percent of their classes, largely speaking. And we don’t want that. We want Black students to succeed. We want every student to succeed. Low-income students to succeed. But you have to put them in scenarios in places where they’re likely to succeed. And lowering your standard to admit somebody of a socioeconomic status or race would not help them do that. In fact it would harm their graduation rate and excellence.

Upset of the truth bomb, Phillip decided to question reality instead and try to gaslight CNN viewers. Xu stopped her and managed to dropping another truth bomb, this time regarding Asian and Black SAT scores. Phillip tried to rudely interrupt him.

Phillip: Well, as the case also points out, the standard isn't necessarily lowered because the students are all admitted. It's the question whether race can be an added consideration, a tipping point– Xu: The standard is lowered. Phillip: Kenny– Xu: The standard is lowered. As the Students for Fair Admissions data shows, an Asian has to score 273 points higher on the SAT to have the same chance of admission as a Black person–

At this moment, Phillip was so triggered and thoroughly humiliated that she abruptly ended the segment in a huff while sarcastically thanking him. The brutal truth proved too hot to handle.