WATCH: Republican Congressman Says Government Covered Up Roswell UFO Crash in 1947

Republican Congressman Tim Burchett is alleging that the government covered up a UFO crash in Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947.

Burchett has become increasingly outspoken about UFOs in recent months.

Appearing on Newsmax on Saturday, Burchett said military intelligence “is like congressional ethics [and that] it just doesn’t exist.”

Republican Rep. Tim Burchett believes the government covered up a UFO crash in Roswell, New Mexico in 1947. pic.twitter.com/2wbAGWCQCm — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 17, 2023

“I do 100% [believe the U.S government is covering up] since 1947 Roswell, [Mexico]… the military said we’ve recovered a saucer and then the next day they dropped this poor officer out and claim he holds up a piece of a hot air balloon and says, ‘No in fact it was a hot air balloon,’ which apparently was a top secret program at the time and they’ve never would have disclosed it in any way,” Burchett continued.

During a recent appearance on NewsNation, Burchett made similar claims, implying that the government is hiding information about aliens because they believe that the American public can’t handle it.

Witnesses will be brought in and we will hold hearings on UAPs. It’s time. The American people can handle it. pic.twitter.com/tXql8mWwE9 — Rep. Tim Burchett (@RepTimBurchett) June 13, 2023

“We’ve been covering this up since the 40s,” Burchett recently told NewsNation and added that he doesn’t “trust [the] government, [and] there’s an arrogance about it, and I think the American public can handle it.”

Burchett tweeted a clip of the interview and wrote, “witnesses will be brought in and we will hold hearings on UAPs. It’s time. The American people can handle it.”

UAP, or Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, is another term for UFO.