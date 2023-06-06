EPIC! Laura Loomer Confronts Disgraced Former FBI Director James Comey – And He Flees the Stage! -VIDEO

Independent journalist and former congressional candidate Laura Loomer posted a video of her confronting disgraced former FBI director James Comey at his book signing event on Monday.

The confrontation led to Comey leaving the stage and Loomer briefly detained by law enforcement.

“Last night I confronted the Criminal former FBI Director James Comey about the #DurhamReport findings at Comey’s book signing/book tour for his new crime novel,” Loomer tweeted with the video. “I asked Comey why a criminal like himself is now writing crime novels and when he plans on writing a crime book about himself.”

MUST WATCH: Last night I confronted the Criminal former #FBI Director James @comey about the #DurhamReport findings at Comey’s book signing/book tour for his new crime novel. I asked Comey why a criminal like himself is now writing crime novels and when he plans on writing a… pic.twitter.com/IuxZBywswJ — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 6, 2023

Loomer had interrupted the event by standing up and saying, “I think we all know, James Comey, that you’re a great storyteller because you made up the whole story about Crossfire Hurricane.”

“It’s really fitting that a criminal like yourself wrote a crime novel,” Loomer continued, before asking if he remembered her from the last time she confronted him.

The firebrand continued, “I think that your next crime novel should be about a criminal and incompetent FBI director who fed false information to the federal government and the press to stage a coup against a sitting United States president. That’s what I think.”

The liberal crowd booed and called for her to be kicked out of the event.

“You don’t belong here,” one angry man shouted.

As Loomer continued to blast Comey, he was rushed off the stage.

This is the second time Loomer has confronted Comey. Just last week, President Donald Trump shared her video of that confrontation on Truth Social.

Loomer told the Gateway Pundit that she was in Illinois after being asked to be the maid of honor at her best friend’s wedding and saw that Comey would also be in town for the book event.

“I find it ironic that a real-life criminal is now writing crime novels instead of spending time in prison for conspiring against a sitting US president,” Loomer said. “But I guess it takes a criminal to know a criminal.”

“Perhaps it is more of a manifesto than a novel,” Loomer laughed.

When asked what was going on by a Naperville Police officer, Loomer told them she had been questioning a criminal speaking on the stage. She was ultimately detained for about 15 minutes before being released.

Loomer’s friend who remained in the audience said she overheard one woman complain about the confrontation, while another called the move “brave.”