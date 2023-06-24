WATCH: Kamala Harris Refuses to Answer Questions About Russia

Kamala Harris on Saturday refused to answer questions about Russia as Moscow prepares for war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin Saturday morning made a speech describing an ongoing operation led by “external forces” who seek to “split the unity of the Russian people.”

Putin’s speech came after PMC Wagner Group Commander Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed his army of 25,000 men had seized control of the port city Rostov-on-Don.

“Russia today is leading the most difficult war for its future, repelling the aggression of neo-nazis and their handlers,” Putin said, “Against us, the whole military, economic, and information machines of the West are turned.”

Harris refused to address reporters as she boarded Air Force Two en route to North Carolina to discuss abortion on the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade.

“Do you have a moment to come talk to us about Russia? Have you been briefed?” a reporter asked Harris.

Harris didn’t answer the question because she is simply too stupid to discuss the developing situation in Moscow.

Kamala Harris ignores questions about Russia. pic.twitter.com/U3GvBYuQJa — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 24, 2023

The last time braindead Kamala Harris tried to explain what was going on in Russia, she ended up sounding like a 5-year-old.

Last year Kamala Harris was asked to explain the Russia/Ukraine conflict during an appearance on “The Morning Hustle.”

“Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine. So, basically, that’s wrong,” Harris said.