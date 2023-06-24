Vladimir Putin Addresses Russia l Reports of Civil War, PsyOps, and CIA Involvement Saturate The Information Space

Just a few hours ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a speech describing an ongoing operation led by “external forces” who seek to “split the unity of the Russian people.”

His speech comes after news that PMC Wagner Group Commander Yevgeny Prigozhin has seized control of the port city of Rostov-on-Don while demanding the resignation of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

“Russia today is leading the most difficult war for its future, repelling the aggression of neo-nazis and their handlers,” Putin said, “Against us, the whole military, economic, and information machines of the West are turned.”

In apparent response to Putin’s address, the Telegram channel AP Wagner released this statement:

“The trigger of the Civil War was pulled by Pypa [Putin]. Instead of sending one or two degenerates into retirement, he gave the order to neutralize the most combat-ready unit in Russia. The life of one or two traitors was placed above 25,000 heroes. Who is evil in this conflict is already obvious. The victory will be for PMC ‘Wagner’.”

While many remain certain that reports of armed insurrection are valid, skeptical voices remain. Currently, Moscow seems mostly unfazed by any suggestion that the government is on the verge of overthrow.

Some analysts noted that Putin stopped short of naming names in his address to the nation. As he often does in his speeches, Putin referenced history.

“Exactly this strike was dealt in 1917 when the country was in WW1, but its victory was stolen. Intrigues and arguments behind the army’s back turned out to be the greatest catastrophe, destruction of the army and the state, loss of huge territories, resulting in a tragedy and a civil war,” Putin explained, “Russians were killing Russians, brothers killing brothers. But the beneficiaries were various political chevaliers of fortune and foreign powers who divided the country and tore it into parts. We will not let this happen.”

As the search for reliable understanding continues, allegations are emerging that the United States is working behind the scenes. Some say the CIA convinced Prigozhin to turn against the Russian President.

President Putin says he’s ready to defend Russia.

“Those who prepared the military mutiny, who raise weapons against combat brothers, have betrayed Russia and will pay for this,” he says, “And those who are being pulled into the crime, I’m asking not to make this crucial, tragic, unrepeatable mistake. Make the one right choice – stop participating in criminal actions.”

Regardless of any speculation in the rumor mills of the information war, something massive is unfolding in Russia. As a result, impacts will be felt across the globe.