WaPo Reporter and Karine Jean-Pierre Team Up to Bash Fox News for Running Chyron That Referred to Biden as “Wannabe Dictator” (VIDEO)

A Washington Post reporter along with Karine Jean-Pierre teamed up to bash Fox News for running a chyron that referred to Joe Biden as a “wannabe dictator.”

Joe Biden on Tuesday had his main political opponent arrested.

Trump was arraigned on 37 charges at a federal courthouse in Miami.

The former president was booked and fingerprinted after Joe Biden sent his DOJ prosecutors to take out his main political rival.

Fox News Tuesday evening slammed Joe Biden while airing Trump’s Bedminster speech as a “wannabe dictator.”

“Wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested.” – the Fox News chyron read.

Fox News helped install the dictator after they called Arizona for Joe Biden before the polls closed on election night in 2020.

But here we are.

Washington Post reporter Tyler Pager team up with Karine Jean-Pierre to bash Fox News.

“Last night, Fox News ran a chyron that referred to the president as a ‘wannabe dictator’ and I’m wondering if the White House has a comment on that…” the WaPo reporter asked KJP.

Karine Jean-Pierre said, “That was wrong,” as she made a reference to Fox News’ $787 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems.

WATCH: