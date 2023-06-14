Fox News Slams Biden While Airing Trump Speech: “Wannabe Dictator Speaks at the White House After Having His Political Rival Arrested”

Fox News took CNN-style liberties with the chyron under a split-screen of President Trump and Joe Biden speaking at the same time Tuesday night. Fox captioned the image, “Wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested.”

Trump was speaking at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club about his arraignment earlier in the day in Miami in the classified documents hoax. Biden was speaking at the South Lawn of the White House at an early celebration of Juneteenth–AKA Republicans Freed the Democrats’ Slaves Day. Fox News carried Trump’s speech live in its entirety, while just showing silent video of Biden.

The Fox caption appeared in the last minute of the former 8 p.m. time slot of Tucker Carlson being guest hosted by Brian Kilmeade.

Earlier, Kilmeade introduced the Trump speech by calling him “the President of the United States.”

CNN’s Oliver Darcy was incredulous that Fox would editorialize its chyron even though CNN does so against Trump all the time.

PBS NewsHour livestreamed Trump’s speech but added editorialized “context” throughout the speech via the chyron at the bottom of the screen.

