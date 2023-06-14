Fox News Slams Biden While Airing Trump Speech: “Wannabe Dictator Speaks at the White House After Having His Political Rival Arrested”

Fox News took CNN-style liberties with the chyron under a split-screen of President Trump and Joe Biden speaking at the same time Tuesday night. Fox captioned the image, “Wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested.”

Trump was speaking at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club about his arraignment earlier in the day in Miami in the classified documents hoax. Biden was speaking at the South Lawn of the White House at an early celebration of Juneteenth–AKA Republicans Freed the Democrats’ Slaves Day. Fox News carried Trump’s speech live in its entirety, while just showing silent video of Biden.

The Fox caption appeared in the last minute of the former 8 p.m. time slot of Tucker Carlson being guest hosted by Brian Kilmeade.

The Fox News chyron for about 30 seconds had the wannabe dictator speaks at White House message up pic.twitter.com/hykmE61Bro — Adam (@Eathington) June 14, 2023

Fox News ends its 8pm hour w/ the chyron: “wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested” Chyron went away when Hannity took over at 9. pic.twitter.com/EpWpqqzMqH — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 14, 2023

Fox News chyron: "Wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested" pic.twitter.com/yYhguznwus — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) June 14, 2023

Earlier, Kilmeade introduced the Trump speech by calling him “the President of the United States.”

Fox News introduces Trump’s speech w/ “this is the president of the United States” pic.twitter.com/cXiHuJF14Y — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 14, 2023

CNN’s Oliver Darcy was incredulous that Fox would editorialize its chyron even though CNN does so against Trump all the time.

This is a real Fox News chyron. pic.twitter.com/4u3meRzXUY — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) June 14, 2023

PBS NewsHour livestreamed Trump’s speech but added editorialized “context” throughout the speech via the chyron at the bottom of the screen.