UPS Teamsters Threatening Nationwide Strike if Demands Not Met By Friday, Says There Would Be ‘Devastating Disruptions to Supply Chain’

The Teamsters working for UPS have threatened a nationwide strike if their demands are not met by Friday.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters walked away from the bargaining table on Wednesday and “officially demanded UPS exchange its last, best, and final offer no later than June 30,” according to a press release from the group.

“The Teamsters gave UPS a one-week notice on Tuesday to act responsibly and exchange a stronger economic proposal for more than 340,000 full- and part-time workers,” the press release continued. “UPS executives couldn’t make it one more day without insulting and ignoring union leaders and rank-and-filers as negotiations resumed on Wednesday.”

The Teamsters said that they had “reached consensus on 55 non-economic issues with the company on June 19,” but that “UPS has continued to seek a cost-neutral contract during economic negotiations.”

“The world’s largest delivery company that raked in more than $100 billion in revenue last year has made it clear to its union workforce that it has no desire to reward or respectfully compensate UPS Teamsters for their labor and sacrifice,” the Teamsters said. “During the past week, UPS returned an appalling counterproposal to the union’s financial package, offering miniscule raises and wage cuts to traditional cost-of-living adjustments.”

The organization threatened that with Friday being the deadline to return a “last, best, and final offer,” the company “risks putting itself on strike by August 1 and causing devastating disruptions to the supply chain in the U.S. and other parts of the world.”

“The largest single-employer strike in American history now appears inevitable,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien. “Executives at UPS, some of whom get tens of millions of dollars a year, do not care about the hundreds of thousands of American workers who make this company run. They don’t care about our members’ families. UPS doesn’t want to pay up. Their actions and insults at the bargaining table have proven they are just another corporation that wants to keep all the money at the top. Working people who bust their asses every single day do not matter, not to UPS.”

The negotiations have been ongoing for about two months.

The Gateway Pundit has reached out to UPS for comment and will update this story if one is provided.