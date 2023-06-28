TUCKER NAILS IT: Points Out Obvious Reason Why Democrats Are Not Afraid of Running Joe Biden for President in 2024 (VIDEO)

As reported earlier, Popular conservative commentator, Tucker Carlson, launched a critique of the Biden regime’s foreign policy in the latest episode of his podcast, “Tucker on Twitter,” suggesting that the current battle for uniparty-defined “democracy” could lead to dictatorship.

Carlson questioned the purpose of the US involvement in the conflict with Russia, implying potential economic and even existential consequences for the country. He expressed concerns about the loss of innocent lives and the considerable financial cost of the war and wondered aloud if the motives might be less noble than claimed.

Then Tucker Carlson pointed out the obvious reason why Democrats do not fear running an unpopular, corrupt, senile octogenarian for US President. They all know it’s a sham. It’s obvious to anyone paying attention.

Then Tucker spoke about why Joe Biden is running for reelection. From what we now know, Joe Biden is one of the most corrupt politicians in US history. His policies suck, the economy sucks, his foreign policy is embarrassing, his energy policy and is based on fantasy. Joe Biden can barely walk and cannot think clearly. So why are Democrats running this obvious loser? Because they can.

Tucker Carlson: Last week, a whistleblower produced WhatsApp? Messages from Hunter Biden proving that at the very least, his father knew about his influence pedaling businesses abroad and probably participated in them… …So a whistleblower produces a text message showing that Joe Biden was in the room with his son when his son was selling influence to an enemy power. The Chinese government and ABC’s take on it. Joe Biden is a father first, take it or leave it. What accounts for a response like that? Well, that’s the way you talk when you’ve got nothing to fear from an upcoming presidential election. You don’t even bother to think of an excuse for your candidate because you don’t need to. Your country has electronic voting machines. Joe Biden got 81,282,916 votes in 2020, and you’re pretty sure he can do it again. In fact, you know he can’t. You’re not worried,

The RINO Republicans and FOX News pundits are still pretending that we have free and fair elections. Any child could out debate Joe Biden. But if you’re stealing elections it doesn’t matter.

If Democrats steal 2024 the country we love is over. The courts will be packed with liberal judges who make decisions based on politics. Republicans will continue to be persecuted and our rights will be erased completely.

Democrats are worried. They’re running Joe Biden.

At some point you have to wonder – Is the GOP in on this?