Tucker Carlson: FOX News Fires Veteran Employee Who Posted “Wannabe Dictator” on Chyron Following Trump’s Arraignment – Had Him Clean Out His Desk and Clear the Building

Fox News took CNN-style liberties with the chyron under a split-screen of President Trump and Joe Biden speaking at the same time Tuesday night. This was after Joe Biden had his top political rival arrested and arraigned earlier in the day.

Fox captioned the image, “Wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested.”

Trump was speaking at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club about his arraignment earlier in the day in Miami in the classified documents hoax. Biden was speaking at the South Lawn of the White House at an early celebration of Juneteenth–AKA Republicans Freed the Democrats’ Slaves Day. Fox News carried Trump’s speech live in its entirety, while just showing silent video of Biden.

The Fox caption appeared in the last minute of the former 8 p.m. time slot of Tucker Carlson being guest hosted by Brian Kilmeade.

CNN’s Oliver Darcy was incredulous that Fox would editorialize its chyron even though CNN does so against Trump all the time.

This is a real Fox News chyron. pic.twitter.com/4u3meRzXUY — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) June 14, 2023

PBS NewsHour livestreamed Trump’s speech but added editorialized “context” throughout the speech via the chyron at the bottom of the screen.

WATCH LIVE: Trump delivers remarks after arraignment over handling of classified documents https://t.co/EuXuJ3JwHZ — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) June 14, 2023

The left was irate over the chyron accusation by FOX News. Never mind the fact that the left regularly accuses President Trump of being a dictator and his former staff of being “butt-boys” for the “wannabe dictator.”

On Thursday night during his brilliant latest episode of Tucker on Twitter, Tucker Carlson reported on what happened to the FOX News employee who posted the “wannabe dictator” label on Joe Biden after he arrested his leading political opponent. FOX fired him.

Tucker Carlson: Beneath those videos, at the bottom of the screen, Fox’s banner read this way quote wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested. Those words were up for less than 30 seconds, but the effect was immediate. Inside Fox, the women who run the network panicked. First, they scolded the producer who put the banner on the screen. Less than 24 hours after that, he resigned. He’d been at Fox for more than a decade. He was considered one of the most capable people in the building. He offered to stay for the customary two weeks, but Fox told him to clear out his desk and leave immediately. Then the company issued a public apology for the 27 2nd long wannabe dictator line.

The producer got canned for labeling Joe Biden a wannabe dictator on the day he had his leading political opponent arrested… And FOX News apologized.