MUST WATCH: Tucker Carlson Takes the Gloves Off in Episode 4 : Joe Biden, the Wannabe Dictator

Tucker Carlson took the glove off in episode 4 of his Twitter show dubbed “Wannabe Dictator” – referring to Joe Biden after he had his main political rival arrested this week.

Joe Biden on Tuesday had his main political opponent arrested.

Trump was arraigned on 37 charges at a federal courthouse in Miami.

The former president was booked and fingerprinted after Joe Biden sent his DOJ prosecutors to take out his main political rival.

Fox News Tuesday evening slammed Joe Biden while airing Trump’s Bedminster speech as a “wannabe dictator.”

Tucker Carlson addressed the Fox News chyron.

“On Tuesday afternoon, the Biden administration had Donald Trump arrested. It was a pretty big news story. You may have seen it just before 09:00 p.m. That night. As part of its coverage, Fox News ran two live video feeds next to one another. On the right, Donald Trump addressed his supporters in New Jersey. On the left, Joe Biden spoke at an event for the Secretary General of NATO in Washington. Beneath those videos, at the bottom of the screen, Fox’s banner read this way quote wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested. Those words were up for less than 30 seconds, but the effect was immediate,” Tucker said.

“Inside Fox, the women who run the network panicked. First, they scolded the producer who put the banner on the screen. Less than 24 hours after that, he resigned. He’d been at Fox for more than a decade. He was considered one of the most capable people in the building. He offered to stay for the customary two weeks, but Fox told him to clear out his desk and leave immediately. Then the company issued a public apology for the 27 2nd long wannabe dictator line,” Tucker added.

Fox News immediately took down the chyron and apologized for criticizing the dictator they helped install after they called Arizona for Joe Biden before the polls closed on election night in 2020.

Tucker Carlson brilliantly illustrated why Joe Biden is indeed a “Wannabe Dictator.”

