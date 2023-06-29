Trump Cheers After All Three of His Supreme Court Picks Vote to Crush Affirmative Action at Colleges

President Trump on Thursday reacted to the Supreme Court’s decision to crush the racist ‘Affirmative Action’ policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina.

The US Supreme Court ruled 6-2 in the Harvard case with liberal justice Ketanji Brown Jackson opting out.

The high court ruled 6-3 in the University of North Carolina case.

The conservative justices said the race-based affirmative action policies violated the equal protection clause of the Constitution’s 14th Amendment, CNBC reported.

“We have never permitted admissions programs to work in that way, and we will not do so today,” Chief Justice Roberts wrote.

“Two discriminatory wrongs can not make a right,” conservative Justice Clarence Thomas wrote.

All three of President Trump’s Supreme Court picks – Kavanaugh, Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barret voted to strike down the racist policies.

Trump cheered the Supreme Court’s decision – “This is a great day for America.”

“This is a great day for America. People with extraordinary ability and everything else necessary for success, including future greatness for our Country, are finally being rewarded. This is the ruling everyone was waiting and hoping for and the result was amazing. It will also keep us competitive with the rest of the world. Our greatest minds must be cherished and that’s what this wonderful day has brought. We’re going back to all merit-based—and that’s the way it should be!”