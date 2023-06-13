Trans Influencer Who Flashed Fake Breasts At Biden Pride Event Banned from White House

The Gateway Pundit reported on three transgender activists who displayed their topless chests at a White House LGBTQ Pride event hosted by Joe Biden over the weekend.

Transgender influencer/trans rights advocate Rose Montoya posted a video to TikTok on Monday showcasing the disturbing moment of breast bearing just moments after meeting Biden.

Montoya, assigned male at birth but now living as a woman, playfully covered the nipples of his breasts. Simultaneously, two trans men proudly revealed their mastectomy scars from their chests, Breitbart reported.

Now, Rose Montoya has been banned from the White House, who called the stunt “inappropriate and disrespectful.”

The New York Post reports:

In a statement to The Post on Tuesday, a White House spokesperson said she flouted basic etiquette and is persona non grata at future events. “This behavior is inappropriate and disrespectful for any event at the White House,” the flack said. “It is not reflective of the event we hosted to celebrate LGBTQI+ families or the other hundreds of guests who were in attendance. Individuals in the video will not be invited to future events.”

Montoya appeared defensive after receiving backlash for the classless act says, “Going topless in Washington D.C. is legal.”

Not illegal, but definitely classless.