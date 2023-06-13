Trans Influencer Flashes Fake Breast on White House Lawn At Biden Prides Event – Calls to Support “Free the Nipple” Movement (VIDEO)

Montoya, assigned male at birth but now lives as a woman, covered the nipples of his breasts with a trans man. (TikTok)

Three transgender activists displayed their topless chests at a White House LGBTQ Pride event hosted by Joe Biden over the weekend.

Transgender influencer Rose Montoya posted a video to TikTok on Monday showcasing the disturbing moment. Montoya, assigned male at birth but now living as a woman, playfully covered the nipples of his breasts. Simultaneously, two trans men proudly revealed their mastectomy scars from their chests, Breitbart reported.

The video, which has been widely shared on social media, prompted Montoya to record a follow-up in which she addressed the controversy it sparked among conservative.

Montoya explained, “It has recently come to my attention that conservatives are trying to use the video of me topless at the White House to try to call the community groomers, etc. And I would just like to say that first of all, going topless in Washington DC is legal and I fully support the movement in freeing the nipple.”

She continued that those who deemed her topless display inappropriate were affirming his gender identity. “All you’re doing is affirming that I am a woman. All you’re doing is saying that trans women are women because for some reason people like to sexualize women’s bodies and say that they are inappropriate.”

@rosemontoya Free the nipple #trans ♬ original sound – Rose Montoya

The Gateway Pundit reported that the “Pride” month cult indoctrination took over the White House Saturday, with the LGBTQI+ flag being flown by the Biden White House on par with the American flag to mark Joe and Jill Biden’s “Pride” month picnic celebration on the South Lawn. The event was postponed from Thursday due to smog from the Canadian wildfires. It has been billed as the largest “Pride” celebration held at the White House.

Biden hung the LGBTQI+ flag on par with the American flag. The U.S. flag must be placed higher than the other flags.

“When displaying the U.S. flag with other flags, the U.S. flag comes first and is centered in the middle of a flag display. In addition, the U.S. flag must be placed higher than the other flags, unless other national flags are present. In that case the U.S. flag would be the same height.”

