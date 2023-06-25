Topless Women Dance and Play with Children at Pride Event Water Party in New York City (VIDEO)

by

Topless trans activists and drag queens marched in New York City’s annual pride parade on Saturday.

“We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children!” the trans activists chanted.

Later in the evening, topless women danced and played with children at a pride water party in Washington Square Park.

Topless lesbians kissed each other and frolicked in the water as children splashed around nearby.

God help us.

Cristina Laila

Thanks for sharing!
