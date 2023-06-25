Topless Women Dance and Play with Children at Pride Event Water Party in New York City (VIDEO)

Topless trans activists and drag queens marched in New York City’s annual pride parade on Saturday.
“We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children!” the trans activists chanted.
WATCH:
This is what EVIL looks like….
“We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children.”
— Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) June 24, 2023
Later in the evening, topless women danced and played with children at a pride water party in Washington Square Park.
Topless lesbians kissed each other and frolicked in the water as children splashed around nearby.
God help us.
WATCH (content warning: you may need eye bleach):
PRIDE NYC- Multiple women with their breasts exposed dance and make out in front of multiple children nearby.
A large dance party with multiple naked adults is currently taking place at Washington Square Park: pic.twitter.com/wzhKyteLUI
— Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 25, 2023