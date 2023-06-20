THIS IS WHY THEY SMEAR HIM… Robert Kennedy, Jr Takes On War Machine: “Biden Administration Deceiving American People on Motives – Whole World at Risk of Nuclear Conflagration”

THIS IS WHY THEY SMEAR HIM AND IGNORE HIM–

In case you haven’t noticed, the regime media – ALL of them – would rather see a perverted, criminal, dementia patient as their Democrat Party candidate than Attorney and Author Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Why is that? It’s clear the lemming media would never support a Republican candidate for US president. That ship sailed about 50 years ago. But why would they support a perverted invalid over one of the great thinkers of our time?

on Tuesday Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. took on the US War Machine. Considering the Democrats are the party of war, this was a bold move for the principled liberal politician. The regime will not like this one bit.

Via @RobertKennedyJr on Twitter:

In March 2022, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett traveled to Moscow to mediate between Putin and Zelensky. He extracted significant concessions from Putin. But then, he said, the U.S. blocked any deal. War was the plan all along. #Kennedy24

The pattern here is clear. Not only is the Biden administration deceiving the American people about the motives for this costly and tragic war, but by continually escalating it they put the whole world at risk of nuclear conflagration.

I call upon President Biden to issue two apologies. First, to the American people for misleading them into supporting an ugly proxy war on false pretenses. Second and more importantly, to the Ukrainian people for maneuvering them into this war and ruining their country, all for the sake of U.S. (imagined) geopolitical interests.

We should heed the advice of John F. Kennedy in his 1963 Peace Speech when he said: “Nuclear powers must avert those confrontations which bring an adversary to a choice of either a humiliating retreat or a nuclear war.”

I’ll be delivering my own peace speech today in commemoration of my uncle’s. I intend it to set a new direction for American foreign policy in the next generation. Tune in to the livestream at https://youtube.com/watch?v=z59vaHQ3zPE. #Kennedy24

