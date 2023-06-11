“This is the Final Battle. With You at My Side…” – Donald Trump Declares Final Battle Against Deep State, Globalists, Warmongers, and Communists at North Carolina GOP Convention (VIDEO)

President Trump gave a final answer to America Saturday night regarding whether he will leave the race if convicted in court and potentially sent to prison.

In an interview with Politico on his plane Saturday evening, Trump revealed that even if he is convicted on the bogus federal indictment by counsel Jack Smith, he will continue running for re-election no matter what.

As TGP’s Cassandra MacDonald previously reported, Trump announced on social media Thursday night that he had been informed that he had been indicted in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his handling of classified documents.

He will be arraigned in Miami on Tuesday. The Biden regime decided to indict Trump over having classified documents at the Mar-A-Lago.

Trump traveled to Georgia and North Carolina for the GOP convention.

During his address in North Carolina, Trump declared, “This is the final battle. With you at my side, we will demolish the Deep State, we will expel the warmongers from our government, we will drive out the globalists, we will cast out the communists, we will throw off the sick political class that hates our country.”

WATCH:

Former US National Security Advisor General Mike Flynn commended the speech saying it was “absolutely biblical.”

“If we don’t take these measures and instead continue down this path toward Marxism, this beautiful experiment in democracy, run as a constitutional republic, called the United States of America, is finished,” Gen. Flynn said.

“Come alive Americans and get involved in your country, your county, your church, your community, your families, whatever it takes but no more sitting this one out. You’re either on the side of America (which is most of us) or you’re on the side of the globalist elitist communist takeover,” he concluded.