Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Black on Black Crime After Another Deadly Weekend in Chicago (Video)

There were 53 shootings in Chicago over Memorial Day weekend, including 11 fatalities.

New mayor Brandon Johnson released a statement blaming the violence on ‘community disinvestment’ and poverty.

But ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith had harsh words for the continued Black on Black crime that continues to plague Chicago and other major cities across the country.

“When are we going to look at ourselves when it comes to Black people being killed in the streets of America. I don’t even want to get into what happened in Chicago, but I have no choice.”

“This past Memorial Day weekend from Friday to Monday at least 53 people were shot, 11 fatally according to police. If one Black person was killed by the police, we’d raise holy hell and in some cases there’d be riots in the streets.”