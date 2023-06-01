Chicago’s New Mayor Blames Memorial Day Weekend Violence in the City on ‘Community Disinvestment and Poverty’

There were 53 shootings in Chicago over Memorial Day weekend, including 11 fatalities.

It appears the governor’s plan to deploy yellow-vested ‘peacekeepers’ to deter violence and crime didn’t work out too well.

Brandon Johnson, the city’s new mayor, released a statement, and blamed the violence on ‘community disinvestment’ and poverty.

ABC 7 News in Chicago reported:

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson addresses Memorial Day weekend violence in city Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson addressed for the first time a surge in deadly gun violence in Chicago following the Memorial Day weekend. Fifty-three people were shot, 11 fatally, over the holiday weekend. “What we saw this weekend was a manifestation of community disinvestment, poverty, trauma that our city has struggled with far too long,” Johnson said. Despite the surge in gun violence and admitting some adjustments are being made moving forward, city leaders touted what officers were able to accomplish this weekend. Interim CPD Superintendent Fred Waller said 152 illegal guns were recovered this weekend with 4,900 guns taken off the streets so far this year. “It pains me knowing that too many of our residents have seen or experienced this proliferation of gun violence. No one should fear for their own safety in their own neighborhood,” Waller said.

This is absolutely absurd.

In Chicago, 41 people shot, 11 killed during Memorial Day weekend. Mayor says the shootings resulted from the trauma of “disinvestment.” https://t.co/yWVs5UBFYJ pic.twitter.com/5Ut7nS8qr4 — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) May 31, 2023

FIRST FAIL? In his first test as Mayor, Chicago under @Brandon4Chicago saw at least 53 shootings and 10 fatalities – besting Lori Lightfoot's horrible record, making it the most violent Memorial Day weekend in 8 years. But – get this – in the last 7 days, Chicago has also seen a… pic.twitter.com/vnahgAjgDm — Reporter William J. Kelly #thatreporter (@Williamjkelly) May 30, 2023

Through last night. I guess all those community orgs touted by BLM Brandon that were going to keep the silly kids busy at barbeques with egg tosses and three-legged races aren't getting the job done. A city of unserious people is a dangerous place.https://t.co/1oMfIyLRZu — Dan Proft (@DanProft) May 28, 2023

Johnson has to use this silly excuse.

It’s not like the violence can be blamed on a lack of gun control laws.