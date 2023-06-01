Chicago’s New Mayor Blames Memorial Day Weekend Violence in the City on ‘Community Disinvestment and Poverty’

There were 53 shootings in Chicago over Memorial Day weekend, including 11 fatalities.

It appears the governor’s plan to deploy yellow-vested ‘peacekeepers’ to deter violence and crime didn’t work out too well.

Brandon Johnson, the city’s new mayor, released a statement, and blamed the violence on ‘community disinvestment’ and poverty.

ABC 7 News in Chicago reported:

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson addresses Memorial Day weekend violence in city

“What we saw this weekend was a manifestation of community disinvestment, poverty, trauma that our city has struggled with far too long,” Johnson said.

Despite the surge in gun violence and admitting some adjustments are being made moving forward, city leaders touted what officers were able to accomplish this weekend.

Interim CPD Superintendent Fred Waller said 152 illegal guns were recovered this weekend with 4,900 guns taken off the streets so far this year.

“It pains me knowing that too many of our residents have seen or experienced this proliferation of gun violence. No one should fear for their own safety in their own neighborhood,” Waller said.

This is absolutely absurd.

Johnson has to use this silly excuse.

It’s not like the violence can be blamed on a lack of gun control laws.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

