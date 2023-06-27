“Sorry FOXNews, Life Doesn’t Work That Way” – President Trump Threatens to Pull Out of FOX News Debate as Channel Continues to Ignore His Campaign

Last week FOX News announced that anti-Trump hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will be hosting the first Republican primary debate in August.

Bret Baier recently attacked Trump for storing presidential records at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump, a former US president, had every right to store presidential records at his Florida estate after he left the White House.

Bret Baier attacked Trump during a recent interview and repeated CNN talking points. Baier has been a committed anti-Trumper for several years now.

Earlier this year court documents revealed that FOX Corp Board member Paul Ryan was pushing the channel to “move on from Trump.” And the brass at FOX News listened.

The channel is openly hostile to President Trump and hoping to ignore him and his campaign. Their ratings are suffering as a result. FOX News has lost at least one-third of viewers since firing Tucker Carlson and blacklisting President Trump.

Over the weekend, FOX News ignored President Trump’s speech at the Faith and Freedom Conference in Washington DC. FOX News also ignored President Trump’s speech in Michigan.

Trump warned FOX News on Monday that he may pull out of their GOP primary debate.

Donald Trump don’t play.