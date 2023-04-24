FOX Corp Board Member Paul Ryan Urged FOX News to “Move on from Trump” – Was Likely Involved in Tucker Carlson’s Separation from Channel



Former House Speaker and current FOX News Board member Paul Ryan

Former Speaker and unabashed Trump-hater Paul Ryan pushed FOX News owners Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch to refrain from reporting on allegations of election fraud following the 2020 election.

In February court documents were leaked out from the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit against FOX News.

Dominion Voting Systems sued FOX News for $1.6 billion in a defamation lawsuit in March 2021.

In the court documents, FOX News discovered that Dominion’s own employees expressed serious concerns about the security of their voting machines.

FOX News later reportedly settled the lawsuit with Dominion for $787 million anyway. This was a stunning amount to turn over to the Dominion company considering the statements made by the top officials at the Dominion company.

Mark Beckstrand, a Dominion Sales Manager, confirmed that other parties “have gotten ahold of [Dominion’s] equipment illicitly” in the past. Beckstrand identified specific instances in Georgia and North Carolina and testified that a Dominion machine was “hacked” in Michigan. Beckstrand confirmed that these security failures were “reported about in the news.”

And just weeks before the 2020 presidential election, Dominion’s Director of Product Strategy and Security, Eric Coomer, acknowledged in private that “our shit is just riddled with bugs.” According to the brief, in 2019, Coomer noted that “our products suck.” He lamented that “[a]lmost all” of Dominion’s technological failings were “due to our complete f— up in installation.”

The court documents also reveal the level of former Speaker Paul Ryan’s influence at FOX News.

It is no secret that Paul Ryan is not a Trump supporter. Ryan is open about his disdain for Trump and his supporters.

As a board member, Paul Ryan urged the FOX News owners to “move on from Trump” in the months following the 2020 election.

This was despite the fact FOX News knew at the time that the channel was losing its core audience by not reporting on the 2020 election fraud.

From page 23 of the court document.

Paul Ryan urged Rupert and Lachlan to “move on from Donald Trump and stop spouting lies.”

page 24

FOX News officials knew they had lost the trust of their core audience following the 2020 election. A poll by YouGov at the time showed FOX News “underwater” with core viewers. Paul Ryan did not seem to care.

Page 24 and 25

On Monday FOX News parted ways with its star host Tucker Carlson. Tucker had the most-watched show on cable news with 3.25 million total nightly viewers in the month of March.

Obviously, the FOX News Board was involved in the decision to remove Tucker Carlson from the lineup. Certainly, Paul Ryan was also involved.

FOX News may want to reevaluate the value Paul Ryan is bringing to the company. Alienating their Trump-supporting base is probably not the best move for the conservative news channel.

You don’t have to be a board member to see that.