“Somebody is Going to Run a 30 Second Sizzle Reel Showing Mr. Biden Falling Down ” – Gene Simmons Tells Piers Morgan He Thinks Donald Trump Will Win in 2024 (Video)

Kiss rockstar Gene Simmons sat down with Piers Morgan earlier this week and said that he thinks President Trump will win the 2024 election.

“Somebody is going to run a 30-second sizzle reel showing Mr. Biden falling,” said Gene after astonishment from Piers Morgan and the other leftists on the news panel.

On Thursday, the Biden Regime announced they will indict the leading Republican candidate in the 2024 election, President Donald Trump. This is classic election interference by Marxist radicals.

Everybody, including Joe Biden, his handlers, and Merrick Garland, knows Biden is done in 2024. Unless they steal another election, that is.

Biden’s latest fall at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation says it all. His regime is dying.

This is not the first time Simmons has spoken out in favor of the 45th President. In 2016, The Gateway Pundit reported that Simmons spoke highly of Trump, calling him the “truest political animal I’ve ever seen onstage.” He also credited President Trump for his ability to speak the truth off the cuff and mean what he says.

@PapiTrumpo tweeted an epic thug life meme with Kiss’s hit “Rock and Roll All Nite” playing in the background.