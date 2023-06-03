Six Flags to Host ‘All-Ages’ Drag Shows at Parks All Over the Country Throughout June

by

Six Flags is hosting “all-ages” drag shows at theme parks across the country throughout June.

In their announcement, Six Flags Over Texas wrote, “All content is rated PG and is considered to be family-friendly and inclusive for all ages. Anyone under 17 should consult with a parent or guardian if there is concern.”

The Texas theme park will be hosting these drag shows on Friday and Saturday nights throughout June.

At California’s Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, the theme park is hosting a “Pride After Hours,” and urged visitors to “Join us for a show unlike any other! Drag Queens across the Bay Area such as Drag Queen Margo will be hosting shows throughout the night!”

Six Flags America, in Maryland, will be hosting its Pride event from June 20 – 25.

Six Flags New England will be holding their Pride events, complete with drag queens, on June 3-4, 10-11, 17-18.

“Being called the ‘PRIDEmosphere,’ the park will be completely transforming from its usual look,” the park announced, according to Explore Western Mass. “Instead, park-goers will be immersed in rainbow decor, balloons, rainbow street performers, interactive rainbow photo opportunities and more. Drummers, stilt walkers and balloon artist in rainbow attire will be present throughout the month of June, filling the park with their best Pride fashion. Musical performances that includes drag shows will also be taking place.”

The report added, “To top off Six Flags New England’s Pride transformation, the park will have seven 20-foot rainbows throughout the park’s Main Street.”

Other Six Flags locations throughout the country are also hosting various LGBTQ events throughout Pride Month.

Thanks for sharing!
