Shirtless Man Assaults 75-Year-Old Woman Leaving Macy’s in Manhattan, Repeatedly Kicks Her in Broad Daylight Attack

A shirtless man assaulted a 75-year-old woman as she left a Macy’s store in Manhattan at Sixth Avenue and West 34th Street over the weekend, according to NYPD.
The assailant started yelling at the elderly woman before he shoved her to the ground and repeatedly kicked her last Saturday afternoon.
The victim was hospitalized with minor injuries.
The assailant is still on the loose.
NYPD Crime Stoppers is asking anyone with information on the attacker to call 1-800-577-8477 (TIPS)
