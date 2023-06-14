‘Scant Criminal Trial Experience’ – New York Times Launches Attack on Judge Aileen Cannon

The New York Times launched an attack on US District Judge for the Southern District of Florida Aileen Cannon.

Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, was assigned to President Trump’s federal case in Miami.

President Trump last Thursday evening announced he was indicted by a federal grand jury in Miami in special counsel Jack Smith’s classified documents case.

Trump was hit with a 37-count indictment – 31 counts for willful retention of national defense information and 6 other charges stemming from notes memorialized by Trump’s lawyer.

The other 6 charges include conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, concealing a document in a federal investigation, scheme to conceal and false statements and misrepresentations.

Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman presided over Trump’s arraignment and bond matters on Tuesday.

Judge Aileen Cannon is still on the case as lead judge and the left is pressuring her to recuse herself.

The New York Times attacked Cannon, 42, and said she has ‘scant experience running criminal trials.’

“Aileen M. Cannon, the Federal District Court judge assigned to preside over former President Donald J. Trump’s classified documents case, has scant experience running criminal trials, calling into question her readiness to handle what is likely to be an extraordinarily complex and high-profile courtroom clash.” The New York Times said.

“Judge Cannon, 42, has been on the bench since November 2020, when Mr. Trump gave her a lifetime appointment shortly after he lost re-election. She had not previously served as any kind of judge, and because about 98 percent of federal criminal cases are resolved with plea deals, she has had only a limited opportunity to learn how to preside over a trial.” The Times said.

The Times also slammed Aileen Cannon for previously appointing a Special Master to review the classified document seized from Mar-a-Lago.

Corrupt prosecutor Andrew Weissmann on Wednesday floated more serious charges for Trump in New Jersey should Aileen Cannon sink Jack Smith’s case.

“If Aileen Cannon, the Florida judge assigned to the case, were to seek to pocket-veto the charges before her by, say, scheduling the trial for after the 2024 presidential election, the special counsel would be able to sidestep her tactic by proceeding with charges in New Jersey.” Andrew Weissmann co-wrote in an op-ed for The Atlantic.