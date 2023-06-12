NEW: Magistrate to Preside Over Trump’s Arraignment in Florida – Not Aileen Cannon

A magistrate judge will preside over President Trump’s arraignment at a federal court in Miami on Tuesday – Not Aileen Cannon.
The left went apocalyptic after it was reported US District Judge for the Southern District of Florida Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, was assigned to Trump’s case in Miami.
President Trump Thursday evening announced he was indicted by a federal grand jury in Miami in special counsel Jack Smith’s classified documents case.
Trump was hit with a 37-count indictment – 31 counts for willful retention of national defense information and 6 other counts including conspiracy, false statements, etc.
President Trump arrived in South Florida on Monday ahead of his arraignment.
BREAKING: Donald Trump lands in Miami ahead of historic federal arraignment pic.twitter.com/Hr81DXOycB
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 12, 2023
Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman will preside over Trump’s arraignment and bond matters on Tuesday.
Judge Goodman was appointed to the position in 2010.
Judge Aileen Cannon will still remain on the case as lead judge.
The Miami Herald reported:
A magistrate judge will be presiding over the momentous Miami federal court hearing on Tuesday afternoon when former President Donald Trump makes his first appearance on charges of keeping classified documents at his Palm Beach estate and obstructing government efforts to reclaim them.
Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman — not U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who was randomly assigned Trump’s case — will be handling the former president’s arraignment and bond matters.
Cannon, who had been widely reported to be handling those duties, will still remain on the historic case as the lead judge.
Goodman is a well-regarded veteran magistrate who once worked as a newspaper reporter in South Florida and later obtained his law degree and practiced civil litigation, including as a partner with the Akerman law firm in Miami.