NEW: Magistrate to Preside Over Trump’s Arraignment in Florida – Not Aileen Cannon

A magistrate judge will preside over President Trump’s arraignment at a federal court in Miami on Tuesday – Not Aileen Cannon.

The left went apocalyptic after it was reported US District Judge for the Southern District of Florida Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, was assigned to Trump’s case in Miami.

President Trump Thursday evening announced he was indicted by a federal grand jury in Miami in special counsel Jack Smith’s classified documents case.

Trump was hit with a 37-count indictment – 31 counts for willful retention of national defense information and 6 other counts including conspiracy, false statements, etc.

President Trump arrived in South Florida on Monday ahead of his arraignment.

BREAKING: Donald Trump lands in Miami ahead of historic federal arraignment pic.twitter.com/Hr81DXOycB — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 12, 2023

Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman will preside over Trump’s arraignment and bond matters on Tuesday.

Judge Goodman was appointed to the position in 2010.

Judge Aileen Cannon will still remain on the case as lead judge.

