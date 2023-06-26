REVEALED: “Stalinesque” FOX News Has Unleashed Scheme to Completely Erase Tucker From their Website (VIDEO)

Fox News officially replacing Tucker Carlson is just the first step toward in their quest to completely erase him from the public conscience.

During Friday’s Newsmax program “The Balance,” which is hosted by former Fox News anchor Eric Bolling, it was revealed that Fox News is not only refusing to run political ads if Carlson shows up for even a few seconds of footage, they are also censoring ads that feature the violence taking in Joe Biden’s America.

As Redstate.com notes, this is part of Fox News’ scheme to ensure nothing of Carlson is viewable to the public even if this means protecting Biden at the same time.

Bolling spoke with Chapin Fay of SOS America PAC on Friday’s “The Balance” after Fox informed the PAC that changes would have to be to an advertisement for RINO presidential candidate Francis Suarez, who is currently the Mayor of Miami. Suarez did not vote for President Trump in either 2016 or 2020.

Bolling then conversed with Carlson biographer Chadwick Moore. Bolling began the conversation by saying Fox News has a history of being vengeful.

A little history here: Fox tends to do that. If they bounce someone, if they fire someone or get rid of someone, they scrub them from as many aspects of Fox as they can. Off their website. Are you shocked that they did this? I was shocked that they did this. You know, it seems like they, they want to double and triple down on this firing of Tucker.

WATCH:

Moore called Fox News’ actions “Stalinesque.”

It’s Stalinesque! Didn’t he have people removed from photos when he didn’t want them pictured anymore? Tucker is Voldemort! It is he who shall not be named.

Moore then dropped a bit of a bombshell: Tucker’s team wanted to make the parting of ways with Fox as “amicable” as possible but the network decided to embark on the path of total destruction.

One could argue this is a sign of true fear and jealousy: Fox News’ ratings have not completely recovered since ousting Tucker and they see this a good way to take out the competition.

Let’s hope they fail.