Fox News Announces New Primetime Lineup Including Tucker’s 8PM Replacement

Mediaite reported Monday that Fox News has a new primetime lineup and in the process officially unveiled Tucker’s replacement:

Here is the report:

Fox News announced the new prime-time lineup it’s putting in place in the wake of Tucker Carlson’s shocking ouster earlier this year.

The new lineup is a reshuffling: Jesse Watters will be taking the 8 p.m. hour, directly replacing Carlson. Laura Ingraham will move from 10 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sean Hannity will stay at 9 p.m. and Greg Gutfeld will move to 10 p.m.

Trace Gallagher, a news anchor, will move up to 11p.m.

Yes, you read that right: Jesse Watters is officially replacing Tucker Carlson.

Watters has been with Fox News for two decades ago, starting first as a production assistant then moving up the ranks to become a commentator on the O’Reilly Factor, former Fox News Host Bill O’Reilly’s program.

The 44-year-old native Pennsylvanian currently serves as a co-host for The Five, Fox News’ most popular TV show, and as a solo host of his own program Watters’ World. He has hosted the later show at 7PM news hour since 2022.

Since his ouster, Tucker has been airing a show on Twitter. He has garnered over ten million views for each episode, more than the number of people who tuned in to see him on FOX News.

Developing…

