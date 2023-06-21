REVEALED: Rep. Paul Gosar Demands Answers After Suspicious Deals to House Illegals Worth Half a Billion Dollars Granted to Business Linked to Biden Associate

The Biden administration continues to flaunt its lack of transparency and flagrant disregard for the American people, refusing to provide answers for shady business deals.

In 2021 the Department of Homeland Security, under incompetent Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, awarded a non-profit called Endeavors a staggering half-billion dollar sole-source contract to house illegal immigrants. This outrageous decision raised serious ethical concerns and begged the question: had any laws been broken in the process? Of course, this issue was not reported on in the mainstream media and was swept under the rug.

“Yet another example of the Biden crime family corruption, ” said finance expert John Tabacco of Newsmax. “Taking tens of millions from Ukrainian oligarchs is bad enough. To take a half-billion dollars from hard-working America taxpayers and lining the pockets of your buddy’s companies in a no-bid contract is the definite of crony capitalism.”

Yesterday evening, Representative Paul Gosar of Arizona released a scathing letter to Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services demanding answers regarding this “deal” with Endeavors.

According to the letter:

“Shockingly, Endeavors’ $86.9 million March 2021 sole source contract was awarded shortly after hiring Andrew Lorenzen-Strait, a member of the Biden White House transition team. This creates considerable concern regarding corruption and kickbacks. Despite multiple red flags, including Endeavors’ lack of experience sheltering illegal alien families, the non-competitive and non-transparent process leading to it being awarded its $86.9 million March 2021 sole source contract, and the speculation of corrupt links between the Biden administration and the non-profit, Endeavors was awarded a considerably larger sole source contract worth as much as $530 million by HHS also in March 2021. Again, there was no factual justification to depart from normal bidding processes and to direct this contract to Endeavors.”

See Rep. Gosar’s full MUST-READ detailed letter here roasting the Regime and standing up for the American people:

“The Biden Administration has created the largest humanitarian crisis in our nations’ history, inviting over 6 million illegal aliens into our country and counting,” Rep. Gosar told the Gateway Pundit. “These illegals aliens are being housed in apartments and long term hotels. They are literally kicking out U.S. citizens and making them homeless on the streets in order to accommodate illegals aliens. The taxpayers are paying to house, feed, educate and provide medical care while our own citizens beg in the streets and turn to drugs. All this is bad. Very bad. Now the the inspector general has uncovered massive corruption at DHS with the DHS awarding a sole source contract to a former Biden official who has zero experience housing people. I sent this letter to get answers, and I will seek accountability.“

“Thank God for great leaders like Representative Gosar,” said financial commentator John Tabacco of Newsmax. “I commend him for taking action and demanding answers in what seems to be a very sketchy scenario.”

Sole-source contracts are problematic by nature, as they evade any competitive bidding process. This paves the road for potential corruption and cronyism (which the Biden family allegedly appears to excel at). By choosing Endeavors as the sole beneficiary of this massive contract, the Biden administration is disturbingly shutting out other organizations that may be better equipped to handle the housing of illegal immigrants. It stinks of favoritism and casts doubts on the administration’s commitment to fair practices.

“Would you expect anything less of Biden crime family?” asked Tabacco. “The American people deserve to know how and why Endeavors was selected for this lucrative contract. Without proper accountability, there is no way to ensure that taxpayer dollars are being spent responsibly and that the best interests of the American people are being upheld.”

The question of whether any laws have been broken in this process needs to be investigated by the GOP House. The Biden administration must be held accountable for any potential violations of procurement laws or other relevant regulations. *Please read Rep. Gosar’s entire letter above for full details on the laws potentially broken.

“The half-billion dollar sole-source contract awarded to Endeavors by the Biden administration is a disgustingly wrong,” said Tina Ryan of Citizens Against Political Persecution. “By bypassing competitive bidding and lacking transparency, the Regime has created an environment ripe for corruption and favoritism. Moreover, rewarding organizations for housing illegal immigrants sends the wrong message and undermines the rule of law. It is imperative that an investigation into this matter takes place to determine if any laws were broken and to ensure the responsible use of taxpayer funds. The American people deserve better than this blatant disregard for ethical standards. Alejandro Mayorkas of the Department of Homeland Security and Xavier Becerra of Department of Health and Human Services must provide the documents and transparency the Rep. Gosar is seeking.”