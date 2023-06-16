REVEALED: Leaked Internal Documents Show FOX News Promoting Sick Pride Month Activities on Employees

by

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Fox News was allowing their employees to use bathrooms corresponding with their so-called gender identity and cross-dress to work. Thus, it should come as no surprise that Fox News is now pressuring their employees to participate in a series of disturbing Pride month activities.

The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh got ahold of internal company materials showing that Fox News management has fully embraced the radical left’s LGBTQ agenda and is promoting it to employees.

He released these leaked materials on his Twitter Thursday. Be forewarned that some of these details are explicit and disturbing.

One activity involves reading about glory holes.

If employees refuse to conform, the company has a Big Brother way to force them to give in.

Here is the thread from Walsh:

Cullen Linebarger

Cullen Linebarger

 

