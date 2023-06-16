REVEALED: Leaked Internal Documents Show FOX News Promoting Sick Pride Month Activities on Employees

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Fox News was allowing their employees to use bathrooms corresponding with their so-called gender identity and cross-dress to work. Thus, it should come as no surprise that Fox News is now pressuring their employees to participate in a series of disturbing Pride month activities.

The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh got ahold of internal company materials showing that Fox News management has fully embraced the radical left’s LGBTQ agenda and is promoting it to employees.

He released these leaked materials on his Twitter Thursday. Be forewarned that some of these details are explicit and disturbing.

One activity involves reading about glory holes.

If employees refuse to conform, the company has a Big Brother way to force them to give in.

Here is the thread from Walsh:

🧵1/ BREAKING: We’ve obtained internal docs from @FoxNews employees. Fox Corp is celebrating Pride by encouraging employees to read about “glory holes,” supporting a group that gives sterilizing hormones to homeless youth, & deployed woke AI to monitor everyone. EXPLICIT CONTENT: — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

2/ The documents we’re about to show you were produced by Fox Corp, which is the parent company of Fox News. These materials are presented to Fox News employees when they log into their employee portal. Let’s start at the top. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

4/ The Trevor Project, which Fox says is devoted to helping “LGBTQ young people,” hosts a sexually explicit chat room that connects children as young as 13 years old with “LGBT” adults. https://t.co/zXsh2I1Le2 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

5/ The Ali Forney Center, which Fox praises for rescuing “homeless LGBT youth,” appears to admit (on Twitter and its website) that it injects these homeless young people with cross-sex hormones, which are known to cause sterilization. pic.twitter.com/oZp91eR8Hk — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

6/ The Los Angeles LGBT Center, which Fox calls “unstoppable,” has posted a video of a mother “surprising” her “trans daughter” with the child’s first dose of hormones. YouTube removed the footage for terms of service violations, but a screenshot is still on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/VVuruOnRCi — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

7/ Let’s scroll down a bit more on the Fox employee portal. Employees are also encouraged to “expand [their] perspective” by reading books by trans activists, including a memoir titled Fairest “about a precocious boy … who would grow up to become a woman.” pic.twitter.com/yfaJHzYzOf — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

8/ The book contains information that’s obviously important for Fox employees as they go about their duties at work. For example, an early scene explains what a “glory hole” is. pic.twitter.com/a9wba1SjIC — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

9/ The Fox-endorsed book also details the author’s graphic description of having a “c*ck” in his mouth. pic.twitter.com/MOUdNlDy5z — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

10/ Another book that Fox leadership encourages its employees to read, “Red White and Royal Blue,” is about a fictional gay relationship between the Prince of Wales and the president’s son. It contains this dialogue calling America a “genocidal empire.” pic.twitter.com/nQu7w3S9yg — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

12/ Fox leadership doesn’t just pick out books for its adult employees. They also suggested a pride rainbow-filled kid’s book with a character who comes out as a unicorn, presumably symbolizing coming out as gay or transgender. pic.twitter.com/WQqD25L9WH — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

13/ Fox further recommends that employees listen to podcasts like “Queery” and watch various TED Talks about “LGBT life.” In one of those talks, a woman explains that undergoing a medically unnecessary double mastectomy is a sign of strength. pic.twitter.com/kZcFd09ZaW — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

14/ Elsewhere on the Fox employee portal, workers are encouraged to attend a Ben & Jerry’s “powered” Pride event at the New York headquarters of Fox News. pic.twitter.com/cJ75a07KV6 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

15/ Not all Fox employees are happy with this propaganda. That might be why, last year, Fox experimented with a solution to monitor employees’ commitment to DEI. It’s an AI platform called Eskalera, which tracks employees’ commitment to the cult of DEI. pic.twitter.com/f9WKC2nlIp — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

16/ Fox leadership told employees to sign up for Eskalera so that the AI could help them “engage in activities that will deepen” their “understanding of identity” and “explore more nuanced D&I concepts.” pic.twitter.com/gxYcbP1kDR — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

17/ Eskalera says it pulls in data from various sources, including the email and payroll systems. It generates a “peer comfort index” and a “diversity index,” based in part on how often employees practice “micro-affirmations.” pic.twitter.com/vmgZWSqs50 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023