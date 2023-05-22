JUST IN: Fox News Caves to Marxist Democrat Ideology With New Woke Policies…Viewers Respond

For several years, under the leadership of the Murdoch sons and former RINO lawmaker Paul Ryan, who sits on the Fox News Board of Directors, the cable news network that earned its top spot by reporting the news mainstream media wouldn’t and competitors CNN and MSNBC either distorted or outright lied about, has been moving the woke needle to the Left.

100 Percent Fed Up – It’s now being reported that all Fox News employees, regardless of their biological sex, will be allowed to use bathrooms that best align with their perceived gender identity. They have also been given the green light to dress in the office in attire that matches their make-believe gender rather than their biological sex. And pronouns in the office inside Fox News must be adhered to by employees of the network whose success, ironically, has been due in large part to their commitment to standing up to the Left’s Marxist ideology.

These are just a few of the policies outlined in the company handbook, dated January 2021, a copy of which was shared with The Daily Signal. Fox also offers to help employees come up with a “Workplace Transition Plan” to ease their gender transition at work.

The revelations come amid conservative consternation at Fox Digital’s use of activist language like “gender-affirming care” in stories on its website, as well as the site’s consistent use of female pronouns for biological males like TikTok celebrity Dylan Mulvaney and swimmer Lia Thomas (formerly known as Will Thomas).

Fox also drew strong backlash for a June 2022 on-air segment praising a child’s gender transition as an “inspiration to others.” That segment briefly depicted California state Sen. Scott Weiner, a far-left Democrat who led the move to soften sex offender registry requirements for sodomy with minors, and highlighted the activist claim that a child might commit suicide if he or she is not permitted to transition.

EXCLUSIVE: Leaked Policy Exposes Fox News Stances on Woke Ideologyhttps://t.co/pj074nfRxb — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 22, 2023

Here are just a few of the responses to the decision of Fox News to cave to the Marxist demands of the Left:

Maybe they will hire Dylan Mulvaney to replace Tucker… I haven’t watched Fox since they burned Tucker. I hope the network goes bust Another great reason to tune them out. we don’t need Fox News. And they wonder why their ratings are down the crapper @LisaMoMentor2 writes: Good to know that FoxNews is pushing the Marxist gender ideology that originated in 1930s Germany with Marxist Magnus Hirshfeld. He, along with the Marxist professors at Frankfurt U., fled Nazi Germany. And finally, @DougBright1 writes: Turns out Fox isn’t any different than CNN or MSNBC. Cable news is so over.

The Daily Signal talked to current and former Fox employees who requested anonymity to speak candidly about the company.

“They want you to think it’s this place that supports traditionally conservative values,” a former producer for “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” told The Daily Signal. “But in reality, they’re pushing this nonsense behind the scenes.”